LastPass launches solution for multi-factor authentication

The new LastPass Authenticator app is designed for use with the LastPass password manager, as well as hundreds of applications and websites, like Amazon, Dropbox, Evernote, Facebook and more. As a result, users can turn their smartphones – or even their Apple Watch – into a simple extra security key for their digital lives.

Going forward, the LastPass Authenticator will send an instant push notification – a simple “verify” button – to their mobile device (or on some smart watches like Apple Watch and Samsung Gear) when they attempt to log into their LastPass account, thus creating a two-step process for accessing their password vault.

Alternatively, users can choose to have the Authenticator generate a 6-digit, 60-second code or send a code via SMS (text message), which they can then enter into LastPass to authenticate their log in.

LastPass is an password manager that helps millions around the world organize their online lives. LastPass provides secure password storage to make going online easier and safer, supporting all browsers, platforms and mobile devices.