Kount receives recertification for fraud prevention platform

Oracle Commerce customers now have immediate access to Kount’s fraud prevention and management platform, Kount Complete. This solution helps merchants increase acceptance of good transactions while protecting them from increasingly prevalent and sophisticated online fraud. Users have additional access to a pre-built integration framework within Oracle’s Web Commerce applications that can also be used for Oracle Commerce Reference Store implementation. With risk minimized, Kount customers are able to do more business with more people in more places.

Kount helps businesses boost sales by reducing fraud. Our all-in-one, SaaS platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s turnkey fraud platform is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use.