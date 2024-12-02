Kount makes Boost Safety Rating available for all merchants

The new Boost Safety Rating is a feature of Kount’s Boost Technology and its beta version is available to Kount’s customers at the end of 2017. Boost Technology’s supervised machine learning passes data through hundreds of models to generate a single numerical rating that indicates the safety of a transaction. The Boost Safety Rating works as an add-on to Kount’s existing unsupervised machine learning to predict the risk of fraud and to adapt to new conditions and learn from previous events including decisions and chargebacks.

Boost complements Kount’s patented Persona technology to optimise fraud detection and mitigation for merchants with both supervised and unsupervised machine learning. The combination of machine learning analysis simultaneously processes millions of data points with each transaction to bring trust in the value of a digital transaction to merchants.

Kount delivers a SaaS model fraud and risk management platform for companies operating in customer-not-present (CNP) environments. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.