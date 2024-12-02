KoreConX and Trulioo team up to reduce money laundering fraud

Companies can now achieve ID verification to help reduce fraud and satisfy Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

KoreConX was created to reduce the likelihood of fraud for the equity crowdfunding industry as a whole, and partnering with Trulioo brings this much closer. Companies and equity crowdfunding portals are required to adhere to the highest possible standards for due diligence, and fraudulent campaigns put the entire industry at risk.

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides advanced analytics from cyber and traditional data sources to verify online identities. The companys mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud prevention and compliance systems for hundreds of clients worldwide in an effort to increase trust and safety online.

KoreConX is a free all-in-one solution that helps companies navigate the process of raising equity capital, and simplifies shareholder communications to reduce risk.