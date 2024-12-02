Konnektive completes API integration of Verifi product to prevent chargebacks

Previously, Konnektive merchants were only able to combat chargebacks through third parties. Now, CDRN will enable merchants and issuing banks to deal directly with CDRN disputes within the Konnektive CRM interface.

Konnektive is a customer transaction and advertising management platform that converges technology and user interface for product and campaign management for trial/continuity, straight sale, and multi-pay.

Verifi is a SaaS-based platform providing global electronic payment and risk management solutions for card-not-present merchants.