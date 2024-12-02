Konduto launches risk and monitoring solution for mobile payments

The solution monitors the navigation of all customers inside the app or mobile page and collects various information such as customer geolocation, products viewed at the time of purchase, time spent in the app, along with several other metrics.

When the purchase is completed, the anti-fraud network gathers all the browsing information stored by the system, in addition to traditional metrics used by most solutions. These data pass through a filter of artificial intelligence, which calculates in less than a second the risk of that transaction and issues a recommendation to the online retailer.

Konduto is a Brazil-based startup using online browsing and buying behavior technology to detect criminal transactions in ecommerce.