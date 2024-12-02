Kashing deploys Thales security services for payment applications

With Thales payShield 9000 hardware security module (HSM) that supports to support end-to-end encryption of the payment data, Kashing developed a secure mPOS solution that allows merchants of all sizes to accept face-to-face, telephonic and online card payments. Using payShield 9000, Kashing also fulfills the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance requirements for the processing, storage, and transmission of account data.

To protect the integrity of each transaction, Kashing created an architecture with payShield 9000 that utilizes point-to-point encryption of all sensitive information. The payer, payee and all transaction details remain protected from the original point-of-sale through to back-end processing.

Designed specifically for payment applications, payShield 9000 secures devices running card issuing and payment processing applications. Its tamper-resistant platform provides the cryptographic protection required for ATM, POS, credit and debit card issuance, and processing.