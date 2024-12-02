Jumio partners Branddocs to expand services in Spain, LATAM

Jumio’s Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS) will work alongside Branddocs’ existing technologies to provide users with ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification. This technology will further boost Branddocs’ TrustCloud verification suite and see Netverify achieve further penetration into the Spanish and LATAM markets.

TrustCloud from Branddocs offers Identification, Notification, e-signature and Qualified Archiving (e-Repository). It allows multiple types of e-signatures according to legal criteria, using biometric authentication such as facial recognition.

Jumio is an identity verification and credentials company that helps businesses reduce fraud. The company utilises proprietary computer vision technology to reduce customer sign-up and checkout friction.