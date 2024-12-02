Jumio covers Right to Rent agreement for referencing agencies

According to the new legislation, landlords, letting agents and tenant services agencies need to check the identity of clients and their right to rent, in accordance with the Immigration Act 2014. LandlordReferencing.co.uk uses Jumio’s Netverify technology to validate the IDs of potential tenants on its tenant referencing platform, thus providing security for both tenants and agents. Since their adoption of Netverify, the company has verified hundreds of tenants’ IDs from the UK and the European Union.

Jumio is an ID credentials authentication company that helps businesses reduce fraud, meet regulations and increase revenue. The company utilizes proprietary computer vision technology and document experts to verify credentials such as passports and driver licenses.