JCB to test biometric authentication

The company will carry out the trial in collaboration with Universal Robot and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. It will use URs visible light palm authentication, with both palm print and vein patterns, which is said to be worlds highest level of accuracy at only 1 in 100 billion false acceptance rate.

The trial will focus on testing technical aspects during the registration and payment flow: capturing customer palm print and vein patterns with a smartphone camera, storing the patterns on a server, performing authentication, and returning the results to the smartphone.

JCB will be studying how to use the authentication technology for a wide variety of services while only requiring the customer to register their palm information in the authentication server once using their own smartphone.