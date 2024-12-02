Jailbroken iPhone users report credit card breaches

iPhone users reported security issue as they found unauthorized access to their Paypal, Facebook and other accounts. The source of access apparently came from Asian countries such as Vietnam, Taiwan, Beijing and China.

The hacker team made an official statement, saying that they will find out the truth as soon as possible. Pangu also stated that the team has not received any security issue report from Chinese users.

There is no conclusion to the issue and users keep warn each other with the risk of fraudulent in the iOS 9.3.3 jailbreak. For those who want to jailbreak their iPhones, it is highly advised to wait for further information.