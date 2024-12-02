iSignthis to provide its Paydentity solution to Leverate

Via iSignthis, Leverate will be able to authenticate all online transactions with the additional features of transaction monitoring, threshold management and advanced reporting. iSignthis will also provide Leverate with compliance to the European Commission’s 4th Anti-Money Laundering Directive and the 2016 June CySec regulatory update.

The Paydentity solution will enable Leverate to streamline services by converging payments and identity. Leverate will be able to extend their global reach with the ability to verify and on-board any card and bank account holders.

iSignthis is a company specialised in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication.

Leverate Financial Services is a regulated online Forex and CFD broker dedicated to deliver solutions and services to Forex brokers and financial institutions.