iSignthis teams up with Alpha Payments Cloud for KYC services

It has also entered into a strategic marketing agreement, and hub access agreement with APC. APC is an platform provider that has consolidated the payments world onto one platform that enables users such as banks, merchants, payment service providers and affiliates to access any payment type. The AlphaHub platform is a solution that simplifies and connects the global payments and transaction industry, acting as a neutral and central eco-system.

As a result of this partnership, all international banks and merchants connected through the AlphaHub will have immediate access to the iSignthis suite of Digital KYC Services, Evidence of Identity (EOI), and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) services, from when the service goes live in early 2016.

iSignthis provides a global and remote evidence of identity and transaction authentication solution, assisting clients in adhering to global AML/CTF KYC and payment regulations. Our reach extends to over 200 countries and more than 3Bn persons, coinciding with persons who have access to the internet and electronic payment facilities.

The AlphaHub consolidates the payments world onto one platform enabling banks, merchants, MSPs and ISOs to access any payment type, any solution provider, anywhere in the world. The AlphaHub is an omni-channel solution access platform that consolidates the entire payments, risk and transaction world onto one platform.