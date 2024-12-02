iSignthis, SolidTrust Pay enter strategic alliance

iSignthis will provide its identity services to SolidTrust Pay, allowing it to remotely on-board domestic and international customers and to assist with satisfying its regulatory requirements. SolidTrust Pay will also incorporate the Company’s Strong Customer Authentication into its European eWallet services, and offer SCA to its merchants as a risk and fraud mitigation tool.

The agreement is based on a term of 3 years, and includes new customers from anywhere in the world to be identified as they take advantage of SolidTrust Pay’s services, with existing active customers able to be re-identified in accordance with regulatory requirements.

SolidTrust Pay launched in April, 2006 and has grown to serve millions of clients worldwide. In addition to providing EWallet services, SolidTrust provides direct merchant credit card processing accounts designed for the online entrepreneur.

iSignthis provides a global and remote evidence of identity and transaction authentication solution, assisting clients in adhering to global AML/CTF KYC and payment regulations.