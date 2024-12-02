iSignthis, eMerchantPay tackle AML, Counter Terrorism regulations

As part of the alliance, the two companies with address global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorism regulations. iSignthis’ patented Evidence of Identity (EOI) process will allow eMerchantPay Group to offer online payment security and Know Your Customer compliance to merchants that use their services.

Following EBA’s security guidelines published in late December 2014, iSignthis and eMerchantPay can meet SecuRE Pay’s compliance requirements, which take effect progressively from 1st August 2015 for European acquired transactions.

iSignthis provides a global and remote evidence of identity and transaction authentication solution, assisting clients in adhering to global AML/CTF KYC and payment regulations.

eMerchantPay is an established payment service provider that provides international online, mobile and POS payment processing services to merchants across the globe.

