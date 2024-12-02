IPRO Acquires ZyLAB

The companies aim to create an eDiscovery and Information Governance solution for data investigations in civil law, corporate investigations, data subject access requests (DSAR) and requests under the Public Administration Act. According to an IPRO representative, the acquisition allows the company to offer an integrated solution enabling customers to use artificial intelligence to explore and manage data.

In Europe, ZyLAB will continue to operate independently under the ZyLAB brand, and will complement IPRO's offering in the US. As a Netherlands-based organisation, ZyLAB continues to comply with European rules for data privacy and sovereignty, both for on-premise and cloud hosted solutions.