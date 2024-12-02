iovation to launch machine learning fraud detection solution

In addition, the solution reduces friction for existing trustworthy customers by eliminating time consuming and step-up challenges. iovationScore also helps reduce fraud prevention costs by minimizing resource-intensive manual reviews and eliminating the need for expensive verification tools for trusted transactions.

iovationScores analytics examine behavioral, contextual, device and transactional attributes from all transactions. The solution registers the number of transactions for a particular account, the location indicator and the risk indicators.

For more information about iovation, please check the profile in the company database.