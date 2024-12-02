iovation launches device-based authentication solution

iovation’s device-based authentication uses a customer’s known devices, such as a laptop or mobile phone, to verify authorization to access their account.

iovation’s device-based authentication adds a second factor of authentication by checking a consumer’s device at login, reducing the number of times a customer gets challenged. When iovation’s device-based authentication recognizes that a device is new, has never been used to access an account, or serves as a kiosk or public computer, a business can proceed with traditional two-step verification methods such as texting authentication codes, or prompting challenge questions.

iovation protects online businesses and their users against fraud and abuse through a combination of device identification, shared device reputation and risk evaluation. More than 3,000 fraud managers representing global retail, financial services, insurance, social network, gaming and other companies leverage iovation’s database of internet devices and the relationships between them to determine the level of risk associated with online transactions. By using iovation’s device, businesses can determine whether any device has been or is likely to be a source of fraudulent transactions.