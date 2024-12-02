iomart adopts international standard on cloud privacy

ISO/IEC 27018 is a code of practice that has been developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). iomart will incorporate the new international standard into its Information Management System and work with customers to keep Personally Identifiable Information (PII) private and secure by delivering its services in a way that allows both parties to meet the requirements of applicable legislation and regulations covering the protection of PII.

The new international standard focuses on protecting personal data in the cloud by specifying minimum security measures that must be implemented for customers including encryption and access controls and security awareness policies for staff.

iomart has also adopted two other international cloud computing standards, ISO/IEC 17788 and ISO/IEC 17789, which were published late in 2014. These standards draw on the knowledge of experts from over 30 countries and lay down the basic terminology and architectural framework for the delivery of Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

iomart Group enables businesses and organisations to operate their online data and IT environments. Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, iomart partners with vendors such as VMware, Amazon, EMC, Microsoft, Asigra, Arbor and Dell to offer customers a set of hybrid, private and public cloud platforms.