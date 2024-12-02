InterContinental Hotel Chain notifies guests of payment card incidents

The company’s dozen brands include Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, InterContinental, Kimpton Hotels, and Crowne Plaza. IHG is headquartered in Denham, UK, and operates more than 5,000 hotels across nearly 100 countries.

The company’s investigation “identified signs of the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used onsite at front desks at certain IHG-branded franchise hotel locations between September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016.” Still, according to IHG, properties that used its solution prior to the initial intrusion on Sept. 29, 2016 were not affected.

A list of affected IHG franchise locations and respective time frames, which may vary by location, is available here.