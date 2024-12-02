Intercede brings new user identification and authentication solution

The latest solution from Intercede has been created by reengineering the company’s existing MyID solution to operate as a cloud service. MyID is currently deployed by governments and defence companies to secure some of the most sensitive data.

MyIDaaS removes the need for passwords replacing them with government-grade digital identities and an authentication process. Businesses using the service will be provided with a dedicated certification authority and the ability to deploy digital identities on to hardware-secured zones within existing enterprise computers and devices. Future support for physical smart cards, smartphones and Internet-of-Things connected devices is planned.

Intercede is a cybersecurity company specialising in identity, credential management and secure mobility to enable digital trust.