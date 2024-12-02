Intellicheck releases Retail ID Online for fraud prevention

The company is a provider of threat identification, identity authentication, verification and validation technology solutions and Retail ID Online presents a new level of card-not-present transaction safety for consumers and retailers, preventing a variety of fraudulent online retail purchases.

The solution integrates with the retailers online purchasing website and seamlessly checks purchasers driver licenses for authenticity. When the purchaser visits the retailers website, the website will prompt the purchaser to snap an image of the back side of their driver license, using either a smartphone camera, laptop camera or other camera attached to the purchasers computer.

Running in the background, Intellicheck encrypts the driver license image to strict military standards and matches the image against authentic driver license formats from the company’s proprietary ID Check database. Once the ID is authenticated, the purchase can proceed and Intellicheck deletes the driver license image and associated data. If the driver license is tagged as counterfeit, the purchase process terminates and Intellicheck maintains the counterfeit image for law enforcement and product enhancement purposes.