Intel Security helps organizations to protect digital economy

Intel Security’s unified defense architecture is enabled by four protection systems: Dynamic Endpoint, Pervasive Data Protection, Data Center and Cloud Defense, and Intelligent Security Operations.

Intel Security’s Dynamic Endpoint solution uses protection, shared intelligence and unified workflows on a single management console to unify endpoint protection, detection and correction to guard against threats.

Organizations are also able to make sensitive data readily available to the people who need it, while minimizing the risk of data leakage and misuse by unauthorized personnel.

Intel Security’s Data Center and Cloud Defense solution, integrated in this defense architecture, combines server security, network security and threat intelligence sharing to enable a single view of security across data center environments.

Intel Security also announced its intent to open the McAfee Data Exchange Layer to the industry as a means of disrupting the cyber criminals’ advantage. Through an open source strategy and the beta release of a new software development kit (SDK) for DXL, organizations and technology providers will be able to attach to a shared communication fabric and exchange security intelligence as well as orchestrate actions for the shortest possible execution of the threat defense lifecycle.