Informatica delivers business outcomes for GDPR

Starting May 2018, the European Union’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) becomes effective, enhancing protection of personal data. This regulation can impact organisations and the way they manage data pertaining to customers, consumers, partners, or staff, with some potentially large penalties for violations.

Informatica Data Governance & Compliance is a solution that engages business, IT and data security teams in governing data (cloud, on-premises, big data) and helps customers in their GDPR compliance efforts.

The solution is delivered as part of the company’s Intelligent Data Platform, a metadata and artificial intelligence-driven platform that spans on-premises, cloud and big data.