INFORM partners Polonious to expand fraud management services

The partnership will give financial institutions across Australia and New Zealand access to end-to-end fraud detection and management technology. The solution combines machine learning technology with intelligent claims routing, expert-based case management and a passionate team of in-house fraud analysts.

This collaboration also involves the integration of Polonious Case Management Solution and RiskShield Multi-Channel Fraud Management Platform to address requirements in both claims process optimization and fraud investigations.

INFORM is a global provider of claims process optimization, workflow automation, compliance and fraud management solutions.

Polonious is a global provider of advanced case management which brings organization, tracking and automation to case management.