India introduces biometrics for SIM card issuance

In the new system, customers will take their Aadhaar Card to a phone store, which will them link to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). UIDAI will provide demographic details such as name, date of birth, address and gender along photograph with a digit signature to the mobile operator.

The new government system is applicable to both pre-paid as well as post-paid mobile connections, and should negate the need to produce multiple identification documents.