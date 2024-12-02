InAuth partners Sphonic to deliver device security to customers globally

Through the partnership with InAuth, Sphonic will now be able to provide its customers with an advanced, next-generation digital device intelligence platform that delivers deep mobile and browser device attribute capabilities, as well as cross-channel binding. In turn, this will enable Sphonic customers to interrogate every device interacting with them in order to reduce risk and prevent fraudulent transactions.

InAuth is a digital device intelligence company for a mobile-first world. Through its permanent device ID technology, InPermID, the InAuth Security Platform delivers device identification, analysis and risk assessment capabilities possible to help organizations limit risk, remove friction and reduce fraud within their digital channels.

The Sphonic platform has been created with the growing demands for digital security. Workflow Manager enables clients to integrate with its innovative big data vendor network through a single API. Sphonic also provides professional services and research and development consulting for financial services, ecommerce and m-commerce clients globally.