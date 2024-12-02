ImageWare partners Telos to provide biometric authentication solution

The partnership allows Telos to deliver ImageWares GoVerifyID for use with HPE Aruba ClearPass solution. The product is a biometric authentication Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

ImageWares GoVerifyID is a mobile biometric user authentication service that verifies a users identity prior to granting them access to applications, systems or networks. ImageWare has been offering this solution on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) on-demand cloud platform.

In related news, ImageWare and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) jointly developed an integration of GoVerifyID with ClearPass.

ImageWare Systems is a company which provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets worldwide.

Telos is an IT consulting company offerings cybersecurity solutions and services for IT risk management and information security, secure mobility for organizations and identity management.