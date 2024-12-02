IDnow launches a new version of its VideoIdent Flex service

VideoIdent Flex is a new iteration of the product that combines advanced AI technology with human interaction to enhance customer conversion rates, mitigate fraud attempts, promote inclusivity, and address various online verification scenarios. VideoIdent Flex was designed specifically for the UK market, aiming to tackle identity fraud, compliance challenges related to Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes, and ensure accessibility in the digital landscape.

Building upon its existing product, VideoIdent, VideoIdent Flex integrates human-led video calls with AI support. This collaboration aims to provide a robust identity verification solution capable of adapting to evolving fraud tactics and regulatory requirements. By leveraging trained verification experts and advanced technology, VideoIdent Flex offers businesses a flexible approach to identity verification, aiming to enhance trust and confidence while deterring fraudulent activities.

In the company press release, officials from IDnow highlighted the significance of VideoIdent Flex in combating fraud and supporting businesses in maintaining a competitive edge. They emphasised the solution's unique combination of AI-driven technology, expert support, and compliance with KYC standards.

Some of the product's most important features

VideoIdent Flex offers customisable configurations to meet industry-specific requirements and regional regulations. Key features include high-quality live video verification conducted by trained experts, support for a wide range of documents, and real-time fraud prevention capabilities. The solution caters to high-risk individuals and use cases, providing reassurance to businesses and customers.

IDnow emphasised the importance of a hybrid approach to identity verification, combining technology with human expertise to address the nuanced nature of identity verification. As bank branches close and interactions become increasingly digital, VideoIdent Flex aims to maintain a human connection between businesses and customers, irrespective of age or disability.