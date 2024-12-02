IDnow and ARIADNEXT launch quick onboarding solution

The two companies recently joined forces with the purpose of becoming the KYC leader in Europe. Their new solution, AutoIdent+QES complies with KYC requirements of French companies under the European AML/CFT Directive.

The AutoIdent+QES solution orchestrates a hybrid identity verification completed by a qualified electronic signature according to eIDAS. The solution can be integrated and it enables regulated companies to address their services in full compliance to all types of audiences.

The solution’s onboarding process is flexible: depending on the customer’s needs, the eSign module for digital contract signing can complete the journey by enabling the signing of a contract.