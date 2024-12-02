IDI releases idiCORE investigative solution

IDI’s product is built upon a cloud-based infrastructure, a data repository and proprietary linking technology.

idiCORE’s applications cover solutions for due diligence efforts, risk assessment, fraud detection and prevention, authentication, and more.

The release of idiCORE is expected to introduce the company into additional segments of the market, including government, financial services, law enforcement, insurance and corporate risk.

IDI is a US-based data analytics company whose main activities involve managing risk, conducting investigations, identifying fraud and abuse, and collecting debts.