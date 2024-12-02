IdentityMind upgrades its Enterprise Fraud Prevention platform

The new version extends the user interface with customizable dashboards, queue management, reporting, and machine learning analysis intelligence, in addition to IdentityMinds eDNA digital identity core technology.

IdentityMinds patented eDNA engine builds and validates identities. These identities grow with each customer interaction across the secure IdentityMind Identity Network and are validated through a variety of third party data services available through the IdentityMind API. Using machine learning and graph intelligence, IdentityMind builds reputations for each identity allowing enterprises to understand the true risk of doing business with any particular entity.

Version 1.29 of the IdentityMind platform enables fraud analysts and managers to configure operational dashboards with widgets tailored to expedite transaction review. Through the dashboards, analysts can see overall transaction processing statistics as well as exceptions that require manual review, and they can resolve transactions in bulk, assign to queues, and review individual or escalated transactions.

IdentityMind Global is an ecommerce and financial technology company which provides fraud prevention and risk management services for financial institutions and online merchants.