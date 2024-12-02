Identiq raises USD 47 mln in Series A funding round

The round was led by Insight Partners and Entrée Capital with additional participation from Amdocs, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, and existing investors, including Vertex Ventures Israel, Oryzn Capital, and Slow Ventures.

Identiq is building an identity validation network, enabling companies to jointly validate consumer identities, payment details, and other sensitive information without sharing or exposing any private data. Identiq’s proprietary technology, which compares a new user’s details against identities already trusted by other network members, aims to boost the level of data quality and accuracy provided to the industry.