iDenfy to protect CyberstarPay's customers from fraud

CyberstarPay’s aim is to protect its customers from loss of money or sensitive data. The company delivers online payment solutions as an alternative to traditional banking. Fully licensed and regulated by the Czech National Bank, the e-payments business also provides virtual card, private and corporate bank account services.

Its new partner, iDenfy, shares the same goal in terms of prioritising security. The company strives to protect companies’ brands by securing the customers’ assets via its fraud prevention services. CyberstayPay chose to implement its identity verification solution, which ensures compliance and a safe customer experience.

iDenfy’s software analyses more than 1500 variations of government-issued identity documents worldwide using artificial intelligence. The business backs up its engine with real human supervision for complete assurance, reaching 98.4% accuracy. The unique onboarding process motivated CyberstayPay to seal this deal.