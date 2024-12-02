iDenfy launches new identity verification tool

Using an ePassport or an ID card with an RFID (radio-frequency identification) chip on an NFC-enabled smartphone, iDenfy’s new solution supports all identification documents globally that follow the international ICAO 9303 standard.

iDenfy’s system recognises the RFID chip, reads the personal data and biometric information (photo) contained on the chip with integrated privacy protection, and compares the biometric information retrieved from the chip to a video selfie to check fraud attempts.

The iDenfy’s NFC verification also supports the digital signature feature when the extracted data is verified by the Document Signer Certificate. Then this certificate is verified against the Country Signing certificate authority. If both processes are correct, the contents of extracted data can be trusted.