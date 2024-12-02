iDenfy augments phone verification with new solution

Companies can use iDenfy’s phone verification product to double-check their customers by sending them a one-time password or ‘text to speech’ message. It can be used both as an additional fraud prevention tool and as part of the onboarding process.

iDenfy officials have stated that many people value their privacy above all and will resort to certain methods to bypass the process. Using a made-up number, a ‘burner phone,’ or making use of temporary phone numbers issued by specific websites are among the most popular.

The company’s phone verification solution tackles these issues by analysing the data provided by the customer. With an API call, iDenfy will deliver information to help assess the risk associated with the phone number and recommend actions. The data will include customer location, roaming country, current network, availability, validity, and phone contract details.