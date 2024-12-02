ID TECH launches EMV hybrid card reader

The Augusta is a compact MSR-EMV hybrid reader specifically designed for countertop environments. By having the EMV card slot on the top of the reader provides protection against accidentally leaving the card insert after the transaction has been completed.

The product supports encryption of both the magnetic stripe data and the EMV data and also supports remote key injection. The device is EMV L1 certified, uses ID Tech’s common EMV L2 kernel, and is supported by ID TECH’s Universal SDK.

Bill Rorick, VP Business Development, said Augusta represents a solution for merchants looking to move from a magnetic stripe reader to an EMV solution, having the same basic envelope and identical mounting as company’s MiniMag swipe readers.

ID TECH is a US-based manufacturer of secure payment solutions, mobile payment readers, point of sale peripherals and digital signage.