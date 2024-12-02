IBM to provide cloud security in South Korea via SK Infosec

SK Infosec and IBMs office from South Korea will cooperate in sales, marketing, and technological support for clients.

The partnership follows Big Blues cooperation agreement with the Koreans affiliate SK C&C to launch a local language version of its artificial intelligence platform Watson next year.

Big Blue has been promoting its real-time analytics solution QRadar, servicing it as a Software-as-a-Service in the US, Europe, and Asia.

SK will provide intelligence, cloud access security broker, and web application control services, they said.

South Koreas uptake for cloud remains small but has been on a steady rise in recent years.