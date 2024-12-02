IBM Security App Exchange community welcomes Digital Guardian app

The app integrates IBM security intelligence technology to achieve enhanced visibility and protection of sensitive data across the enterprise. Organizations need more visibility of the targeted data itself and have to know which users and processes are accessing that data. The Digital Guardian App for IBM QRadar provides SOC teams with visibility of sensitive data, who is accessing it and where it is being moved to inside and outside the enterprise.

This same visibility of sensitive data across the enterprise provides customers with the ability to gauge their compliance with many of the key requirements of the new EU General Data Protection Requirements GDPR standard.

The app provides access to alert data relevant to insider and outsider attacks from Digital Guardian with the ability to remediate attacks on the endpoint. Furthermore, it provides granular visibility of all activity on the endpoint, including pre-correlated behavioural threat analysis, which detects anomalous behaviour by users and potential malware.

This new application is freely available to the security community through IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies.