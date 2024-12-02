IBM fights cybercrime with X-Force Exchange platform

The vendor’s new platform is part of a move by those targeted by cyber intruders to share threat intelligence for their mutual protection. IBM’s X-Force Exchange platform provides access both to IBM and third-party threat data worldwide, including real-time indicators of live attacks.

IBM’s said its decision to house its cybercrime-fighting data under one roof represents a call to arms of sorts for targets of attacks by enabling users to consume, share and act on real-time threat intelligence from their own networks and the X-Force Exchange.

About 65% of in-house cybersecurity teams rely on some level of externally-provided intelligence to fend off intruders, according to a 2012 study by security researcher Enterprise Strategy Group.