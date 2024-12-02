IBM extends security platform with behaviour analytics

IBM delivered its new IBM QRadar User Behavior Analytics application, which enables enterprise security teams to look deeply into their organizations IT environments to root out abnormal behavior that can or has caused cyber threats.

The application uses existing QRadar security data with user information pulled from the entire IT environment. QRadar is IBMs security intelligence technology that helps enterprises quickly prioritize threats. IBM QRadar pulls in log events and network flow data from thousands of devices, endpoints and applications distributed across a company’s network.

The QRadar technology is not tied into any of IBMs cognitive computing technology, but as IBM is all about cognitive these days it is probably just a matter of time before it is. However, QRadar does plug into a platform that is at the center of their analytics capabilities.