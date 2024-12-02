IBM adds behavioural biometrics to address cybercrime in banking

The new behavioral biometric capabilities incorporate the use of machine learning to help understand how users interact with banking websites, creating gesture models based on patterns of mouse movements that become increasingly more accurate over time.

Through cognitive analysis of the gesture models, the company’s digital banking fraud prevention technology IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect can help determine when unauthorized users try to take over a bank account using stolen credentials by detecting anomalies from the real customer’s interaction with a banking website.

With IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect, banks can help spot when an unauthorized user is attempting to log into a customer account, help prevent fraudulent transactions, and determine when devices are infected with high-risk malware. Using technology developed in partnership with the IBM Cyber Security Center of Excellence at Ben-Gurion University, Israel, IBM Security.

IBM intends for customers to start receiving the behavioral biometric and cognitive fraud detection capabilities at no additional charge via system updates as early as December 2016.