Humaniq to launch Blockchain-powered financial inclusion app in Ghana

Through this app, the company aims to enable the world’s 2 billion-plus unbanked people the opportunity to start making payments using biometric technology and UI crypto wallet. HMQ tokens (Humaniq coin) will become available to people downloading the app when they register using its IP biometric identification.

The app allows a user to send funds and to request funds in different ways, such as by selecting a user from the contact book, by scanning a QR code, or by entering a phone number. In the latter case, even if the user does not use Humaniq, he or she will receive a text message with the web link where they can collect the payment in HMQ.

The app offers an open source API that will be available for startups to provide services to the large, untapped market of the unbanked. In addition, Humaniq is developing a complete decentralised financial inclusion crypto economics service, as well as a technology ecosystem and incubator.