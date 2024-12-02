Huawei Honor 5C features FPC and Precise Biometrics fingerprint technology

The device uses Precise Biometrics’ algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch Mobile. The fingerprint algorithm is based on Precise Biometrics’ standardized extractor and matcher technology, which is ISO 19794-2 compliant.

The Huawei Honor 5C smartphone also features Fingerprint Cards’ touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025.

FPC and Precise Biometrics also provide the fingerprint technology for the ZTE V7 Max and ZUK Z2 Pro smartphones.