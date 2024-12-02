How to fight ecommerce fraud during holiday season

Retailers do more than 30 % of their annual sales during the busy holiday season; in 2016 ecommerce sales are expected to grow more than 19 % over 2015 holiday shopping season, representing up to USD 98 billion in sales, according to PointOfSaleNews. Digital sales are predicted to surpass 10 % of total retail sales for the first time in 2016.

As online sales increase, fraud remains a serious danger in the US, but transactions wrongly declined due to suspected fraud — known as a “false positive” — represent an even bigger threat. Unfortunately, a false-positive decline can erode customer loyalty and may push many consumers to abandon the retailer, believing it is a shopping cart issue.

The new shopping cart plugins released by CardinalCommerce give independent online retailers access to the Cardinal Consumer Authentication (CCA) platform used by most major online retailers. The plugins help retailers to manage liability and can automatically scale-up no matter how many transactions they manage.

The new shopping cart plugins are available for popular ecommerce carts including Magento, AspDotNetStorefront, ProductCart, LaGarde StoreFront, PrestaShop and Miva.