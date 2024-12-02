Hong Kong has the highest mobile app and click fraud rate

According to recent research from Apsalar, Hong Kong has the highest mobile app install fraud rate, 5.64 times the world average, followed by the Netherlands and Kuwait. This was based on a global rate of 3.13 fraudulent and unexplained clicks per deliberate click leading to a mobile app install.

In addition to Hong Kong, other Asia-Pacific countries are also dealing with a high click fraud index, including Malaysia, India, Thailand and Vietnam. And the Middle East is in the same boat: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates also suffer from click fraud.

While many Asia-Pacific countries have among the highest click fraud rates, nearby Japan has the lowest. Germany, France, Italy and Norway also have click fraud indexes among the world’s lowest.