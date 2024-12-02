HID authentication platform supports iPhone facial recognition system

The company expects facial recognition to play an important role in its authentication offering, combined with threat and fraud detection.

HID Approve is a multi-factor authentication solution that combines the security of public key-based cryptography with the convenience of mobile push notifications. The product offers a comprehensive range of security policy customizations, suited to each organization’s risk-profile. This enables organizations to keep a balance between security and usability.

The activation process of HID Approve ensures that each user’s device is securely personalized using cryptographic protocols. Users may securely register HID Approve with multiple user accounts, and service providers, thus eliminating the need to manage multiple tokens or mobile apps for their two-factor authentication needs.

Facial recognition is featured on Apple’s new iPhone X phone to secure access to online or mobile banking and digital signatures used in banking transactions. HID Global customers can implement Face ID using the company’s mobile authentication platform, either as an app or directly integrated into existing corporate apps using the HID Approve software development kit (SDK).