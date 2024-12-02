Heron Foods selects Verifones Payment as a Service solution

The platform is certified by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) as an approved Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution and will allow Heron Foods to boost payment security and accept NFC-based payments at all of its 248 stores.

VeriFone Systems is a global provider of secure electronic payment solutions. VeriFone provides expertise, solutions and services that add value to the point of sale with merchant-operated, consumer-facing and self-service payment systems for the financial, retail, hospitality, petroleum, government and healthcare vertical markets