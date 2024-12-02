Hawk:AI and Weavr to augment embedded finance with risk management

The partnership will see Hawk:AI’s suite of transaction monitoring, payment screening, and customer screening support Weavr’s growth plans as they expand from Europe to the US. In addition, Hawk:AI’s customer risk rating will allow Weavr to understand and dynamically score the risk of organisations using internal and external data alongside behavioural analytics.

Weavr is a technology company that aims to make it simple for any business to embed financial services into their digital applications. The company recently raised USD 40 million in Series A funding in a round led by Tiger Global to fuel its international expansion plans.

Hawk AI develops and operates a cloud-based software solution for the automated detection of suspected cases of financial crime and money laundering. Weavr’s company officials stated that HAWK:AI’s modular approach, flexibility, and focus align with their design for a risk management solution that responds and adapts to the context and data that their embedded finance solutions can access when integrated into digital applications of all stripes.