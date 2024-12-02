Hacker leaks data of 10,000 Mexico-based American Express accounts for free

According to Bleeping Computer, in the same forum post, the fraudster claims to sell even more data of Mexican banking customers of American Express, Santander, and Banamex. Moreover, the breached data set of 10,000 records exposes full American Express credit card numbers and customers' personally identifiable information (PII) including name, full address, phone numbers, date of birth, gender, and others. The finding was brought to light by threat intelligence analyst, Bank Security.

Furthemore, American Express neither denied nor admitted that they had suffered a data breach, but shared that all Amex cardholders are not liable for fraudulent charges. However, Amex cardholders should remain vigilant and report any fraudulent activity seen on their card statements to American Express.

Additionally, cardholders are recommended to watch out for suspicious phishing emails, texts, and phone calls which could be even harder to spot if the scammers include parts of the credit card number and legitimate PII in these communications to earn the customer's trust.